Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie

Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.

The plane went down north of Fourth Line, CTV News Sault Ste. Marie videojournalist Mike McDonald said in a tweet.

Officials said the emergency call came in around 2 p.m.

The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the plane, escaped injury and walked away from the crash site unassisted.

Earlier in the day, a plane crashed landed at Timmins airport when its landing gear stopped working.

Officials say the eight passengers and two crew members in the Timmins crash were not hurt.

More details to follow as information becomes available.

Plane down on Goulais Avenue north of Fourth Line in #saultstemarie pic.twitter.com/1i01pPSrUJ