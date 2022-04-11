Small plane crashes in Sault Ste. Marie
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Few details are known, but a small plane has crashed in a wooded area in the Goulais Avenue area Monday afternoon.
The plane went down north of Fourth Line, CTV News Sault Ste. Marie videojournalist Mike McDonald said in a tweet.
Officials said the emergency call came in around 2 p.m.
The pilot, who was the lone occupant of the plane, escaped injury and walked away from the crash site unassisted.
Earlier in the day, a plane crashed landed at Timmins airport when its landing gear stopped working.
Officials say the eight passengers and two crew members in the Timmins crash were not hurt.
More details to follow as information becomes available.
Plane down on Goulais Avenue north of Fourth Line in #saultstemarie pic.twitter.com/1i01pPSrUJ— Mike McDonald (@MikeMcDonaldCTV) April 11, 2022
-
Rescue underway at Peggy’s Cove: RCMPA rescue effort is underway at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
-
Sask. exploring plans for Regina General Hospital parkadeThe province is moving ahead with plans for a parkade at the Regina General Hospital.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.