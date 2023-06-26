Small plane crashes near B.C. lake, killing pilot
A small plane crashed near a lake in northeastern B.C. Sunday afternoon, killing one person, police say.
The plane went down near Simpson Lake in the Mount Lemoray area, according to Chetwynd RCMP. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The aircraft is described as an ultralight, grey, two-seated Savannah rotax.
Mounties got the call about the crash at 5:41 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they confirmed the pilot—the sole occupant of the plane—had died.
The pilot may have been trying to land before the crash, possibly at Simpson Lake or Heart Lake, Chetwynd RCMP say.
The detachment is seeking witnesses and video of the plane crash and its flight beforehand, which could play a “significant role in determining causal factors in this tragic crash.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.
