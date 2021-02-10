Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in a rural area near the Carp Airport.

Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call for a possible crash at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa police Sgt. Amy Gagnon tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that a small plane went down in a rural area near the Carp Airport. Emergency personnel are trying to locate the plane in the area off of Thomas Argue Road.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Carson Tharris says firefighters responding to the call noticed some smoke in a wooded area south of the airport. When firefighters arrived at the crash site, the plane was on fire. Tharris wouldn’t say how big the fire was.

Tharris says firefighters used portable extinguishers to extinguish the fire until a hose line was set up and run into the wooded area.

Police could not say how many people were onboard the plane.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has been notified about the crash.

