Small projects with big impact: How would you improve your neighbourhood?

Time is running out for Londoners to submit ideas to city hall that would enhance their neighbourhoods.

The deadline to apply to the 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making Program is Sept. 29.

Londoners of any age can participate.

Submissions should improve a neighbourhood through small projects, local improvements, or activities.

The voting period to select winning proposals will take place from Nov. 13 to 18.

Londoners are asked to be creative, but ideas could include bike repair stations, murals, playground upgrades, electric vehicle charging stations, community pantries, pollinator pathways, little free libraries and streetlights.

“We wanted ‘Carling Heights’ written here to symbolize our neighbourhood,” explained Laurie Butterworth, whose idea to paint a mural welcoming people to her northeast London neighbourhood was chosen in 2021.

“It’s free money to your community if you have an idea,” Butterworth added. “Everyone seems to have ideas of what they want to see in their area, and this is the way to do it.”

Details about the application process are available on London’s Get Involved website.