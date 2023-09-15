Small projects with big impact: How would you improve your neighbourhood?
Time is running out for Londoners to submit ideas to city hall that would enhance their neighbourhoods.
The deadline to apply to the 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making Program is Sept. 29.
Londoners of any age can participate.
Submissions should improve a neighbourhood through small projects, local improvements, or activities.
The voting period to select winning proposals will take place from Nov. 13 to 18.
Londoners are asked to be creative, but ideas could include bike repair stations, murals, playground upgrades, electric vehicle charging stations, community pantries, pollinator pathways, little free libraries and streetlights.
“We wanted ‘Carling Heights’ written here to symbolize our neighbourhood,” explained Laurie Butterworth, whose idea to paint a mural welcoming people to her northeast London neighbourhood was chosen in 2021.
“It’s free money to your community if you have an idea,” Butterworth added. “Everyone seems to have ideas of what they want to see in their area, and this is the way to do it.”
Details about the application process are available on London’s Get Involved website.
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.