Small road closure in downtown London Tuesday


A section of Talbot Street will be closed on Jan. 9, 2023. (Source: City of London/X)

A downtown London, Ont. road closure may cause some delays for motorists Tuesday.

Talbot Street will be closed from Dufferin Avenue to Fullarton Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The City said this is due to private repair work on an elevator at 500 Talbot St.

