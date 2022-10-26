iHeartRadio

Small underground fire at Creighton Mine in Sudbury


An underground fire at Vale’s Creighton Mine was quickly extinguished, the company said Wednesday.

“Early on Wednesday there was an underground fire at Creighton Mine that was subsequently extinguished in line with emergency protocols,” spokesperson Jeffrey Lewis said in an email.

“All personnel are safe and accounted for and there were no injuries. Afternoon shift is reporting to work as normal.” 

