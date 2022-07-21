Small water meter shortage could cause delays for new apartment and condo units

The stock of small water meters used for new apartment and condominium units is in short supply and one city councillor is concerned it could delay occupancy permits for new developments and possession dates for tenants.

Coun. John Orlikow said the devices are needed for new buildings before an occupancy permit can be granted and he has been speaking with developers who are concerned about having to pause project.

"That's going to cause a lot of stress for people who are expecting to be in their new apartment or condo and now have to say, 'well we'll get back to you,'" said Orlikow.

The city told CTV News it has a temporary plan so developments are not delayed. The city plans to suspend the use of small water meters and offer large single meters to cover off a building, with the option of adding small ones once they are more available.

"As a result of the shortage and our modified installation practice, small meter installation has decreased by about 50 per cent of normal," the city said.

However, Orlikow said this option might not work for every condo or apartment.

"It is an option to at least get in there. Problem for the developer is, that I've talked to, is how do I differentiate who is using what water," said Orlikow.

The Manitoba Home Builders Association said it's keeping an eye on this issue.

"Our members have indicated they haven't been impacted by that yet. But it's an issue that's very important to us, so we are going to be working with the city making sure if there are any delays, they are as minimized as possible," said Lanny McInnes, the president and CEO of the association.

The city said it is working with multiple suppliers to find small meters.

This shortage is not impacting meters for single family homes.