Small wildfire burning near Banff's east gates

A small wildfire was burning Friday night around 8:30 p.m., according to Parks Canada.

It said a 0.2 hectare wildfire was burning two kilometres west of Banff's east entry gate, on the north side of Highway 1.

A tweet from the national park authority indicated that there was no risk to any communities at the present time.

On its Facebook page, it added that two helicopters were responding in addition to Parks Canada firefighting personnel.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

