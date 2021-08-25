Small wildfire sparked near Port Alberni

A small wildfire that was spotted Wednesday along Roger Creek, near Port Alberni, B.C., is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire, which measures about 10 metres by 10 metres, was reported Wednesday morning near the Port Alberni Highway and Victoria Drive.

The Port Alberni Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene. The fire department was joined soon after by three firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service.

"Fairly quickly after responding to it, the fire department and our initial attack people had it to 'being held,'" said Gordon Robinson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

Robinson says the fire is less than 100 metres from the Port Alberni Highway, though no structures are threatened by the fire – which has been reduced mostly to smoulders – at this time.

Members of the BC Wildfire Service are expected to remain at the scene to mop up any hotspots, which should not take long, according to Robinson.

PAFD & BC Wildfire are on the scene of a #BCWildfire adjacent to Roger Creek near Victoria Dr N. No threat to structures at this time. #portalberni pic.twitter.com/Ts3fBwFxsL

The fire information officer notes that fire danger ratings remain high across the island.

"I know the days are getting a bit cooler, but conditions, especially on the island, are still high to extreme," he said. "Fires can start and spread under these conditions."

Robinson adds that fire prevention is crucial right now, especially as larger wildfires continue to burn on B.C.'s mainland.

"Every fire we get out on the island right now means fewer resources we can send to the Interior," he said.

"It's important as whole province that we do our part."