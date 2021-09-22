Small yacht runs aground near Vancouver seawall

A small yacht ran aground near Vancouver's seawall earlier this week after having mechanical issues.

The boat was spotted near Coal Harbour on Monday. Vancouver police said officers were called at about 3 p.m. and its marine unit went to investigate.

Images from the scene show the yacht, called the Rockin Chair, leaning over and partially submerged.

The Vancouver Police Department later said the boat "had some mechanical issues… and started to take on water, so the operator beached it so it wouldn't sink."