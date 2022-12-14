'Smallest donor base in a decade': Canadian Blood Services in need of donors

Canadian Blood Services has put out a call for donors as inventory of several blood types has fallen far below optimal.

The charitable organization says it is struggling to fill appointments with a number of people who donate regularly, with a decrease of about 31,000 donors since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, people are getting sick with respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu and COVID, making it difficult for staff to work at donor centres and events, and for donors to keep their appointments.

"Winter cold and flu season is upon us, our cancellation rates have jumped significantly," said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.

"And we’re heading into the toughest weeks to collect blood and blood products. Winter storms could further impact collections, and more than 25,000 open appointments must be filled across Canada by Dec. 31," he said.

"Booking an appointment and donating will make all the difference," said Prinzen.

Victoria is not immune to the donor shortage, with the organization struggling to fill 1,000 open appointments over the next few weeks.

"Patients’ needs are still being met by the smallest donor base in a decade, but this is not sustainable," said Prinzen.

Those patients include people with cancer, accident victims and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions.

Regular blood donations are also needed to ensure platelets are available as they are a vital blood component with a limited shelf-life of only seven days.

Platelets are most commonly used to treat cancer patients.

A recent poll by Ipsos found that six out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma over the holidays is important. However, only one in 10 eligible donors plan to book an appointment before Dec. 31.

"If you’ve taken a break, now is the time. We’re asking you to roll up your sleeve," said Gayle Voyer, associate director for donor relations Canadian Blood Services BC and Yukon.

"Come out and donate, you will have an impact on patients," she said.

Canadian Blood Services said it is especially in need of O-negative blood donors as this blood type is universal and is used in times of emergencies or for newborns patients.

Donation appointments can be scheduled with Canadian Blood Services online here.