Police investigate overnight smash and grab at Barrie business
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say thieves stole a cash box and other items during a break-in at a Barrie business overnight on Tuesday.
A contractor salting the parking lot of the Hooper Road business noticed a broken glass front door and notified the police.
Officers arrived and determined the perpetrator(s) responsible had already fled the scene.
They say the cash box contained an undisclosed amount of money.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Barrie police say with no available resources, such as surveillance cameras, they have no leads to identify the suspect(s).
They urge anyone with information to contact the service at 705-725-7025, extension 2510, to speak with the investigating officer, Const. Thorne.
-
Central Alberta scratch lottery ticket winner earns $1.5MA Red Deer man is Alberta's newest millionaire after he scratched his lottery ticket.
-
John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto effective FridayJohn Tory has formally submitted his letter of resignation as mayor of Toronto.
-
CBRM waits 7 years for financial reimbursement payouts after thanksgiving stormA Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor is calling on the province to do better when it comes to financial reimbursement after storms.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing projectA new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.
-
Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion WeekA 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.
-
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps upVacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
Nova Scotia must reverse downward student test-score spiral: Education expertWith Nova Scotia student test scores dropping in most areas, one expert says now is the time to reverse a trend that’s been a decade in the works.
-
Dr. John Cowell appoints temporary provisional lead to oversee EMS leadershipA temporary provisional lead of EMS has been appointed, a spokesperson for the Alberta government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.