Smash and grabs at Muskoka businesses under investigation

Provincial police are investigating break-ins at businesses in Gravenhurst and asking for the public's help.

According to OPP officers with the Bracebridge detachment, officers are looking for suspects involved in two "smash and grabs" at two downtown businesses.

Police say several valuable items were stolen from one business shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the front window of the store was damaged.

The following day, around 4:40 a.m., officers were called to a second business with front window damage and items reportedly stolen.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related but are treating them as such "given the similar circumstances surrounding both."

They ask anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.

"We are also reminding everyone to ensure that doors and access points are secure and that valuable items are not stored in plain view of the public to avoid becoming potential victims," a release from the OPP noted.