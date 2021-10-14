Smashed windows, stolen bathroom fixtures: St. Albert RCMP report increase in mischief

RCMP in St. Albert are asking for the public’s help as they're investigating an increasing number of incidents of mischief to city property over the past few weeks.

According to Mounties, city property in Lacombe Park had smashed windows, some of the Skate Park pubic washrooms bathroom fixtures were stolen, buildings in Deerbourne Park have been tagged with graffiti and subdivision signs were removed.

“Whether the vandals are doing this due to social media fads or otherwise, it is costly to the community,” RCMP said in a statement.

St. Albert Mounties encourage members of the public with information about those incidents or witness suspicious activity to call 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crimes in progress can be reported to 911.

“Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future,” RCMP added.