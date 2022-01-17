SMDHU cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinics due to snowstorm

A number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been cancelled across Simcoe County on Monday due to inclement weather.

Clinics that were originally scheduled at the Holly Community Centre and the Georgian Mall in Barrie have been cancelled after heavy snow fell in the overnight hours on Sunday.

The vaccine clinic at 29 Sperling Drive and the Algonquin Family Health Team clinic in Huntsville remain open.

Those with booked appointments who provided their email at the time of booking have been notified of the cancellation.

You can either re-book your appointment online or by calling the provincial vaccine contact centre at 1-833-943-3900.