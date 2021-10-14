SMDHU hosts town hall amid COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford elementary school
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting a virtual town hall for parents and students of a Bradford elementary school dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the health unit, at least 20 students at St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School tested positive for the virus, and multiple classes have been closed as a result.
Asymptomatic students, families and staff took part in optional testing Wednesday night at the elementary school.
The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said the health unit plans to "keep the school open."
Gardner reiterated that despite the high number of infections, transmission is low at the school.
He added that the majority of positive cases were in a single cohort and then spread among siblings in the home environment.
The virtual seminar, hosted by associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee, is available on CTVBarrieNews.ca starting at 7 p.m.
-
AHS recommending Albertans get their flu shots ASAPAlberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.
-
'Unsanctioned' homecoming street party discouraged by Windsor policeWindsor police say they are aware of an “unsanctioned” homecoming street party this weekend and are discouraging students from attending.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.