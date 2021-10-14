SMDHU hosts town hall amid COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford elementary school

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is hosting a virtual town hall for parents and students of a Bradford elementary school dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the health unit, at least 20 students at St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School tested positive for the virus, and multiple classes have been closed as a result.

Asymptomatic students, families and staff took part in optional testing Wednesday night at the elementary school.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said the health unit plans to "keep the school open."

Gardner reiterated that despite the high number of infections, transmission is low at the school.

He added that the majority of positive cases were in a single cohort and then spread among siblings in the home environment.

The virtual seminar, hosted by associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee, is available on CTVBarrieNews.ca starting at 7 p.m.