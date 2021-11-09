Health officials keep close eye on rising COVID-19 cases, 'additional measures' possible

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 34 new infections Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases increase across the province, with the Ontario government discussing tightening restrictions.

Across the province, daily case counts average 500 compared to 371 just one week ago.

However, health experts say it's not time to panic.

Dr. Peter Jüni, head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table, says there could be a "combination of factors" causing the increase, but he says the situation is "quite okay."

Still, Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health says the health unit is keeping a close eye on case counts.

"Given the sharp rise in cases in Simcoe Muskoka, we are reviewing our data to better understand how transmission is taking place and any additional measures that may be needed to address this," states Dr. Charles Gardner.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Tuesday's infections are listed in Barrie, Bradford, Springwater, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn, Tay and Essa.

Most transmission sources are under investigation, but the health unit has determined five are from close contact, five are community-acquired, and two are outbreak-related.

Health experts stress the importance of remaining vigilant with hand washing, masking, and physical distancing to protect yourself and others regardless of vaccine status.

Of those who tested positive, 26 are unvaccinated, either unwilling or ineligible.

There are 300 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including 20 hospitalizations.

The health unit lists 16 active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including seven schools.