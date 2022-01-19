SMDHU reports 374 COVID-19 cases as Ontario plans to ease restrictions

The health unit lists 374 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday.

During a virtual COVID-19 update, Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's chief medical officer of health, said 97 per cent of cases in the last week "have the marker for Omicron."

The region's top doctor said the Omicron variant "is taking over" in Simcoe Muskoka, which aligns with what is happening across the province.

Despite a significant number of cases among those who are vaccinated, Gardner said it remains essential to get the shots to protect against "severe disease."

"Those who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 19 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care," he noted.

There are 30 local residents currently hospitalized, including five in ICUs.

Still, Gardner stated the "ongoing stability with regards to hospitalizations."

The health unit reports 96 active outbreaks across Simcoe Muskoka, including hospitals, seniors' homes, child care centres, shelters, group homes and a jail.

COVID-19-related DEATHS

The health unit reported a rise in the COVID-19 death count for Simcoe Muskoka as it gets caught up on health stats.

"We've had a large number of people pass away," Gardner said of the deaths reported this month.

The health unit listed 18 people who have died with COVID-19 in January, 12 of those in the past week.

Five of the most recently reported deaths were Muskoka seniors in long-term care with an active outbreak between Jan. 3 and Jan. 17.

To date, 308 residents have died after contracting the virus in Simcoe Muskoka.

LOOSENING RESTRICTIONS JAN. 31

Ontario's premier hinted that a "positive announcement" would be coming later this week regarding easing restrictions that would benefit restaurants and fitness centres.

The comments have Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor concerned.

"We need to be very cautious," Gardner said, noting the situation with hospitals could quickly change. "I believe we're in a place where the health care system is very vulnerable."

The province implemented measures earlier this month that impacted several businesses, with the potential end date of Jan. 26.

According to sources, the province will gradually loosen restrictions on Jan. 31. An official announcement is expected Thursday from Queen's Park.