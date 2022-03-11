SMDHU will consider local mandates if COVID-19 trends become concerning

Simcoe Muskoka health officials caution that the province's move to lift its mandatory mask mandate later this month may be too soon.

"I had hopes that perhaps it would have been two or three weeks later because as much as COVID has come down the last two to four weeks, there's still quite a bit of COVID out there," said Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health.

Starting March 21, face masks are no longer required in most indoor settings, including shopping malls, restaurants, bars and schools.

The policy change comes directly after March Break, which raises concerns for Dr. Lee.

"As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, unfortunately, it's not quite over yet," he added.

Dr. Lee acknowledges the COVID-19 situation has improved over the last month, following a challenging wave brought on by the Omicron variant. The pressure on hospitals has eased, and the positivity percentage rate has lowered, still, Dr. Lee said wearing a mask offers added protection.

"We strongly recommend people to wear masks when they are in indoor public places and workplaces, and that includes schools where physical distancing is not possible because we know the facts: COVID spreads easily indoors, there's still quite a bit of COVID and masks work."

REGIONAL MEASURES

"We know that masking works."

Dr. Lee said that while the health unit plans to follow suit with the province's decision to end the mask mandate, the health unit will keep a close eye on local data and could implement regional measures should there be a concern.

"If we do see a sudden increase or a trend of increasing cases, hospitalizations, I think certainly we would consider bringing in some mandated public health measures, such as masking."

Since the province announced its decision, Lee says the health unit has heard from several parents concerned that their child has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, there is no vaccine approved for children under five, leaving many feeling vulnerable.

RELIEF OR CONCERN

Dr. Lee agreed that it could be uncomfortable or nerve-racking for those entering public spaces with many people maskless, while others are anxious to ditch the mask.

"I think for some, it's a welcome relief because they find the mask uncomfortable, and they don't want to wear the mask," he said.

"I think for others, particularly those who have medical conditions, it is a difficult situation. What I would say is at that time, I think you are looking at protecting yourself."

Dr. Lee recommended that anyone at higher risk of suffering a severe outcome from COVID-19 should ensure they have a proper mask, ideally a medical grade or N-95.

He also suggested shopping during off-peak hours, if possible, to avoid large crowds.

The loosened restrictions come as the world is marking the second anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Even though most mandates will soon be eliminated, Lee said that does not mean the pandemic is behind us.

"It's been a long two years. I think globally speaking, we are still months away from it being over."

Dr. Lee said throughout the last two years, a lot has been learned, including just how unpredictable COVID-19 can be, noting that this is the first time a COVID virus became a pandemic.