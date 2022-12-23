Smell of gas around Roseland Golf and Curling Club due to gas leak

Enbridge crews and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to a gas leak at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Enbridge crews remained on scene Friday afternoon after a the leak early in the morning at 455 Kennedy Dr. W. The leak occurred around 7 a.m. on an Enbridge gas line pipe on the outside of the building.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services also attended the scene, and checked gas levels inside the building. Fire crews left after no gas was detected inside the building and confirmed Enbridge had control of the situation.

City officials say there is a smell of gas in the area around Roseland, but high winds are quickly dispersing any fumes in the air.

Enbridge remains on scene and expects the leak to be repaired by later in the afternoon, adding there is no danger to the public. Residents are asked to avoid the Roseland parking lot at this time.

The building was already closed to the public due to weather conditions. It will reopen for business on Jan. 3, 2023.