Smelly west Edmonton composter denied permission to stay open until Nov. court challenge

A west Edmonton composting company must stop operating after it was denied a court application to extend permission to remain open.

Cleanit Greenit, which has been operating since 1998, had its registration cancelled by Alberta Environment and Parks in April 2021 and was ordered to close by June 30, 2022.

At that time, the province said more than 800 complaints were made to the ministry about unpleasant odours from the facility in the Winterburn Industrial Area.

The company initiated a court challenge of the province's decision and applied to keep operating in the meantime.

In a written decision released Friday, Alberta Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kevin Feth dismissed the judicial stay application.

Environment and Parks said in 2021 that inspections of the facility found groundwater contamination and "inadequate" monitoring, in addition to concerns about the acceptance of hazardous waste, liquid-based waste, and the overall annual amount of waste accepted.

The environment ministry argued that "harm" to the public would continue should the facility be allowed to operate, including "persistent and offensive" odours, "inappropriate" acceptance of materials, and potential offsite runoff.

The company said it had taken numerous steps to address the odour and other environmental concerns.

"Cleanit Greenit takes issue with these conclusions and contends that its composting facility serves a public good by converting organic waste materials into compost soil, reducing greenhouse gasses, diverting garbage from landfills, and reducing illegal dumping," Feth noted.

"Even if some improvements have occurred, the changes are too little and too late," he added. "The evidence shows persistent and pronounced environmental and regulatory problems when the Cancellation Decision was made and during the time since then."

The review of the province's decision to cancel Cleanit Greenit's registration is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2023.