Smile Cookie campaign raises record amount for Windsor-Essex charities

Two Windsor-Essex charities are getting $200,000 from the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign – a new local record amount.

Tim Hortons held their annual fundraiser from Sept. 13-19.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) and Autism Services were the local beneficiaries.

The company says 100 per cent of proceeds raised during the campaign are donated, with this year’s total breaking local records.