Smile Cookie Week raises money for the Food Bank

Smile Cookie Week began on Monday at all Tim Hortons restaurants in Saskatchewan, a tradition going back to 1996.

Local celebrities from the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Regina Pats, among others, were on hand to kick off the long-standing fundraiser.

The cookies are handmade at each Tim Hortons location, with some having more ‘character’ than others.

Thousands of cookies will be sold at each restaurant this week, with all the money going to the Regina Food Bank.

Last year, the Tim’s locations in Regina raised $195,000 during Smile Cookie Week.

“A lot of people are very surprised that the full $1.50 goes to the charities that we support” said Mik di Stasi, franchisee of Tim Hortons at 3711 Rochdale Blvd in Regina. “So, come out, buy a dozen. “We’ve got people coming that are buying for a whole class or a whole school, going out to a hockey game, or soccer game this time of year, buying cookies for the whole team,”

The event runs from May 1 to May 8.