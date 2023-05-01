Smile Cookies make a comeback in London, Ont.
Smile Cookies are back at Tim Hortons, and that should have many people in the community smiling.
All funds raised through the sale of Smile Cookies and the Smile Cookie personality pins go to support local charities.
In London, the money will go to two charities.
The first charity is ‘Investing in Children,’ which provides nutrition, literacy and mental health supports for kids in the city.
"Tim Hortons is amazing,” said Ted Gorski, executive director of ‘Investing in Children.’ “100 per cent of their proceeds go to us as a community charity so we can to do the work we do with children and youth in London and surrounding areas."
The second charity is the Children’s Health Foundation with money going to support Children’s Hospital neo-natal intensive care unit.
That is where young Zyon spent the first few months of his life, and his parents said he’s here today because of the hospital and fundraising efforts that support it.
"My son was born at 27 weeks. He was 1.9 pounds. We spent 101 days in the NICU… [it was a] tough experience,” said Zyon’s mom, Kamlee Zabian.
The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign runs until May 7.
