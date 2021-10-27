Smile cookies raise money for the community

Smiles go a long way, but Tim Hortons franchise owners in the Sudbury area say smile cookies go even further.

On Wednesday, cheques were handed out from the proceeds of smile cookies totalling close to $154,000.

“We are really impressed,” said Marian McKenzie a Tim Hortons Franchisee. "Our second COVID year and we were dreading smile cookies -- we were so afraid that it would be a tough year. But yet again, the community came in strong, our team members rallied."

The power of a smile will help the CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon, which received close to $77,000.

“The money is … going for the toys and not only that, a number of families … we buy them food and clothing in the winter here in the Sudbury area,” said Sam Khoury, chair of the CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon.

The local hospice has just expanded and received more than $12,000 from the campaign.

“This donation today helps us provide our services at no cost to our residents and their families,” said Mimi Regimbal, chair of the Maison McCulloch Hospice Foundation.

"And now that we have expanded our palliative care facility from 10 beds to 20, we can help even more people."

The Sudbury Food Bank, which helps more than 10,000 families a month, received close to $11,000.

“Can be single people, can be the older end of the population, but a lot of it is families with kids who are going to school who need stuff for their school lunches and snacks and when they get home from school and just to know there is going to be supper on the table,” said Mell Dahl, president of the Sudbury Food Bank board.

And the Health Sciences North Foundation received almost $54,000.

“Fundraising is critically important to Health Sciences North because, as you know, the government does not pay for all of the medical equipment in the hospital and that’s where the community comes in,” said Anthony Keating, president of Health Sciences North Foundation.

Twenty stores in the Sudbury area took part in the campaign, raising close to $154,000. The receiving charities say they have a lot to smile about.

The smile cookie campaign raised $32,205 in Timmins, $64,630 in Sault Ste. Marie and $56,935 in North Bay.