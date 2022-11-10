Smith creates task force to deliver more help to Ukrainians coming to Alberta

After already committing $23 million to help Ukrainians both overseas and in Canada, Alberta launched a new task force Thursday to explore what more can be done.

Danielle Smith's Premier’s Advisory Task Force on Ukraine includes former premier Ed Stelmach and will host roundtables across the province.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Albertans have opened their hearts and homes and provided support through donations and humanitarian aid," Smith said in a news release.

"This new task force is yet another way Albertans stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Smith apologized on Oct. 18 for "ill-advised comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine" prior to being elected leader of the United Conservative Party on Oct. 6.

At the time, NDP MLA Sarah Hoffman called her statements “tone deaf” and “cruel” and demanded she apologize, which the premier initially refused to do.

Alberta has already committed $16 million for humanitarian aid, $5 million for defence equipment for Ukrainian soldiers, and more than $2 million for settlement and language programs for newcomers.

“The ideas and information gathered by this group will help identify gaps in existing supports and ensure Ukrainian evacuees face a smooth and welcoming resettlement process,” said Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk.

She's been appointed parliamentary secretary for Ukrainian Refugee Settlement.

The rest of the task-force members are:

Ed Stelmach, former premier

Sally Mansour, non-profit executive and emergency management specialist

Kevin Royle, firefighter and Firefighter Aid Ukraine project director

Carol Slukynski, founder of Helping Ukrainians in Fort Saskatchewan

Vitaliy Milentyev, chairman of the supervisory board at the National Depository Ukraine

Jenn Schmidt-Rempel, Lethbridge city coun.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February and an American Army Gen. estimated this week that nearly 250,000 soldiers and civilians have been killed since.

Alberta is home to more than 369,000 people of Ukrainian descent.