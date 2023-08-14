Smith in Calgary to discuss Trudeau government's Clean Electricity Regulations

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be meeting with the media on Monday in Calgary to share further thoughts on the federal government's new Clean Electricity Regulations.

Last week, the Trudeau government released details of a framework of how Canada would move toward a net-zero energy network by 2035.

The Alberta government, in a statement from Smith as well as an address from Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz, disagreed with the plan, suggesting it would cost too much money to implement and jobs would be lost in the process.

"The draft regulations are unconstitutional, irresponsible, and unrealistic and would make life less affordable for Albertans and Canadians," said Schulz last Thursday.

"They will not be implemented in our province. Period. They can't."

She added the government is in discussions with the federal government, but if an agreement can't be reached, then "Alberta will chart its own path."

Smith is scheduled to speak further on the issue at noon at Calgary's McDougall Centre.