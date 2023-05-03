Smith to make radio show appearance on Day 3 of Alberta election

United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is to make an appearance on a radio talk show airing in Calgary and Edmonton and visit with candidates today.

The Alberta election is on May 29.

Smith had no media availabilities Tuesday and says her next one is planned for Thursday.

UCP candidates Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz are also to make an announcement at an affordable housing residence in southwest Calgary today.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is scheduled to campaign today in Edmonton, which is expected to be safe territory for her party.

On Tuesday, Notley made health-care promises in Calgary and Red Deer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.