Smiths Falls woman dies after falling off moving vehicle in Leeds County

A 39-year-old Smiths Falls woman is dead after falling off a moving vehicle in Leeds County.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to an incident on the 1000 Islands Parkway just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a passenger had fallen from a moving vehicle, and later died from her injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Brenna O'Conner, 39, of Smiths Falls.

Police say no charges will be laid in connection with the death.