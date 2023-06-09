Smoke alarms alert occupants of Bracebridge home to early morning fire

Emergency crews battled an early morning house fire in Bracebridge Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Michael Peake said everyone got out safely after smoke alarms sounded before 4:30 a.m. at the home on Manitoba Street.

Five fire trucks with more than two dozen firefighters attended and quickly contained the flames to the garage area.

Peake said the fire appeared to have started on a back deck, but the exact cause is unclear at this time.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately provided.