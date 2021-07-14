Smoke alarms save lives in Tobermory house fire

Two people escaped a house fire in Tobermory thanks to their smoke alarms.

North Bruce Peninsula Fire Chief Jack Burt says crews from Tobermory and Lion’s Head were called to a house fire on Corey Crescent around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, but the residents safely outside.

He says functioning smoke alarms, and a well-rehearsed escape plan, helped the two people escape.

The home was destroyed, suffering as much as $500,000 damage. It is not considered suspicious.

Crews were on scene for more than five hours battling the fast-spreading fire.