Smoke expected to thicken in Regina as air quality alert continues: Environment Canada

Wildfires in both northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba are expected to continue causing smoky conditions in Regina on Tuesday.

In addition to smoke coming down from the north, east winds are blowing forest fire smoke from Manitoba towards Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada. The smoke from Manitoba is expected to thicken Tuesday.

“As a result, much of the province will experience very poor air quality from time to time over the next few days,” Environment Canada said, in the alert.

The Government of Canada’s Air Quality Health Index for Regina is forecasted at a maximum of seven on Tuesday, which is rated as “high risk.”

The government recommends at risk populations, children and the elderly reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoor. The general population is also asked to consider reducing or rescheduling activities if a cough or throat irritation develop.

The air quality statement affects the entirety of northern and eastern Saskatchewan.

As smoke levels increase, residents may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath. People who have COPD, asthma, or other lung diseases are especially sensitive to air pollution.

As of Tuesday, there are 171 active wildfires in Saskatchewan.