Smoke-filled skies create haze across Simcoe County

Environment Canada is warning of another smoke-filled day

The national weather agency says high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible once again Thursday through Friday.

Smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec have moved south and east of the area.

As a result, a reprieve from poor air quality is expected tonight.

Air quality may deteriorate in some areas on Thursday and Friday as smoke plumes return.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.