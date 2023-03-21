iHeartRadio

Smoke fills sky as Kingsville fire crews work to put out blaze


Fire crews on scene of a structure fire in Kingsville, Ont. on Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. (Submitted by William Mitchell)

Large smoke clouds could be seen emitting from a structure fire in Kingsville Tuesday afternoon.

Residents looked on as firefighters worked to put out the blaze which broke out around 3 p.m. at a building on Lakeview Avenue.

Photos from the scene show flames on the building’s roof and smoke filling the sky.

Firefighters are still on scene working to extinguish the fire.

