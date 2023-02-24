3 houses affected by large fire in southwest Edmonton

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house under construction just after noon on Friday.

Eight units were called to 233 Glenridding Ravine Road SW in the neighbourhood of the same name at 12:26 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The fire spread to two other houses under construction, EFRS added. Two of the three were "significantly" damaged, EFRS said.

Big fire in southwest #Edmonton. Hope everyone is ok. #YEG pic.twitter.com/l8mMX59luf

Video sent to us via Facebook #yeg #yegfire pic.twitter.com/Ess7f0io3S

The fire was under control shortly after 2 p.m., EFRS said, adding firefighters faced a number of challenges because of the cold temperatures.

"Elements like those encountered this morning and over the last few days, add numerous layers of complexity to our role," a spokesperson for EFRS told CTV News Edmonton in a written statement.

"Some of the additional challenges firefighters experience when fighting fires in such cold temperatures including ice developing on scene, which creates slipping hazards; mist freezes on the ladders requiring extreme care; and crews are rotated to get them out of the cold either in heated tents or, as in this case, with the use of an ETS bus."

No one was injured.