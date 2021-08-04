Smoke from northwest forest fire continues to affect air quality in northeastern Ontario

Communities in northeastern Ontario are under an air quality statement from Environment Canada because of drifting smoke from forest fires in the northwest.

Areas near Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay, Manitoulin Island and Chapleau are under the advisory, which was renewed Wednesday.

"High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires," Environment Canada said in its statement.

"Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue to spread into the area. Poor air quality and reduced visibilities are expected. Southerly winds are expected to push the smoke northward out of the area this afternoon."

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which include many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," the statement said.

"If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure."

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.