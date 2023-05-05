iHeartRadio

Smoke from outdoor rink fire seen around Regina


Smoke from a fire at an outdoor rink near Mosaic Stadium and the Brandt Centre could be seen around Regina early Friday afternoon.

The fire was quickly contained and isolated to part of the boards of the rink.

By the time CTV News arrived, the fire had been put out and Regina Fire was no longer on the scene.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire.

