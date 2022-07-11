Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire considered toxic: city

A fire at a strip mall in Steinbach, Man., on Sunday has prompted an air quality advisory, according to the fire department.

Crews with the Steinbach Fire Department were called to the strip mall on Main Street between Friesen Avenue and Reimer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The building features a paint store and flooring retailer.

When firefighters got to the scene, they went inside the building to attack the fire. However, conditions quickly worsened and they had to transition to an exterior attack.

Crews from the Hanover and La Broquerie Fire Departments were also called to help with the fire.

In a statement, the Steinbach Fire Department said an air quality advisory was issued in Steinbach “because of the nature of the contents” of the structure involved. The City of Steinbach tweeted that the smoke is considered toxic.

Crews remain on scene for overhaul and to extinguish hotspots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said that residents in the area of the fire or anyone with respiratory issued should stay inside, close their windows and doors, and shut off their ventilation systems until further notice.

Residents are also asked to avoid the area of the fire to allow firefighters to work without interference