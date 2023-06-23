Smoke from wildfires threatens Kashechewan First Nation
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus said Friday the wildfire raging near Fort Albany First Nation has become a traumatic experience for people who live in that community and in nearby Kashechewan.
Angus said around 480 people have been evacuated from Fort Albany, but now he said the issue is getting people out of Kashechewan as smoke blowing into the community is a threat to residents' health, especially elders and children.
He said community leaders asked him for assistance and in turn, he has requested that the government send military planes as soon as possible to evacuate Kashechewan.
“I’m hoping today some of that rigmarole will start to clear with the Canadian military coming in,” Angus said.
“It’s taken a while to get that in place and what it tells me, in future, given the climate instability we’re facing, we need to get better at this and move quicker and certainly in Treaty 9, I think people are much more feeling that they want to be more in the driver seat of looking after evacuations because they’re living this reality all too often.”
He said the plan is to send evacuees to the Toronto area and to other northern communities such as Timmins and Kapuskasing.
-
Here are the road closures in downtown Ottawa for Canada DayWellington Street, the Portage Bridge and other roads in downtown Ottawa will be closed to vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a home in OttawaThe amount of money Ottawa residents needed to earn to buy a new home dropped $4,670 in May compared to a year ago, as the average cost for a new home dropped more than $60,000 in Ottawa.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.