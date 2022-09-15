Smoke heading out, rain heading in for Calgary

For the second straight day, the amount of settled smoke we've had come to ground in Calgary has dropped slightly. This bodes well for the weekend, where we expect to see the westerlies take on a southwesterly profile and push the smoke toward central Alberta, dispersing the wave that's hung over southern Alberta for the past several days.

For each action, there is a reaction; in our case, the smoke has been trapping a reasonable amount of heat near the surface, and this layer leaving will help normalize our temperatures, eventually leading to a cooldown into next week.

Overnight cooling will couple with a system in B.C. helping to rain on wildfires over the next couple of days to produce potential late showers off-and-on for us. These showers won't amount to much, instead falling in line with Calgary staying relatively seasonal, as precipitation goes; after all, we average 36 millimetres of rain throughout the month of September.

There is a wildly small chance of thundershowers, too, similar to what we saw off of the southwest foothills yesterday; a few dense lightning strikes, some rain, and little else.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Thursday

Smoke, partly cloudy, evening chance of showers

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Friday

Mainly sunny, hazy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 10 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 6 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Monday

Showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 8 C

Today's pic is a lovely one from Kim out at Okotoks Crystal Ridge.

