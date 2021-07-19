Smoke impacting air quality, visibility and temperatures in southern Alberta

Heat warnings have ended in Alberta as thick smoke lingers.

This has greatly reduced air quality and visibility, and also reduced heat from the sun – bringing temperatures below the heat warning criteria.

For central Alberta, daytime highs should reach the low to mid-20s while southeastern areas reach the upper 20s.

A risk of thunderstorms on Monday night stretches from southeastern Alberta to the north-central regions. For Calgary, Tuesday morning begins with more fog and smoke, and a chance of showers through the day.

Here’s the five-day:

Monday

Smoke

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 16 C

Tuesday

Morning fog, smoke, chance of showers

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C

Wednesday

Morning cloud, afternoon sun

Daytime high: 28 C

Overnight: Clear, 13 C

Thursday

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Clear, 9 C

Friday