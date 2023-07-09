Smoke prompts air quality advisories across Sask.

Smoke from wildfires led to air quality advisories for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Both Regina and Saskatoon were included in the advisory, as well as Moose Jaw and the Battlefords.

According to Environment Canada, most of the smoke is expected to clear out overnight and into Monday morning.

“The smoke is affecting much of southern Saskatchewan, but is expected to clear out overnight in most areas as winds shift,” Environment Canada’s website said on Sunday afternoon.

