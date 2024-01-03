Smoking in bed leads to residential fire in the Sault

One person was hurt Wednesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie when a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on North Street.

“Upon arrival, there was visible smoke and fire was visible from outside of the dwelling,” Sault Fire Services said in a news release.

“Fire crews assisted multiple residents from an exterior deck attached to the dwelling. Crews were able to contain the fire.”

An investigation revealed the fire was caused by the use of smoking materials in close proximity to a bed.

“Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services would like to remind all citizens to avoid smoking in bed or while laying down,” the release said.

“If possible, avoid smoking indoors altogether. Properly dispose of smoking materials in a metal container that is filled with sand or water; along with having a lid for even further protection. Smoking materials should never be thrown on the ground, discarded in flower planters or garbage receptacles.”

The fire caused extensive fire damage to the unit and significant smoke damage to the dwelling. One individual was taken to hospital.

“There were no other injuries to report,” the release said.