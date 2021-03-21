Improperly disposed of smoking material was the cause of a Sunday morning fire in Saskatoon according to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

At around 6:51 a.m. firefighters responded to a call about a deck on fire, according to a news release. Upon arrival fire crews reported a dumpster up against the exterior of a home was on fire, the fire department said. The fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m. In an update from the fire department, it wasn't a dumspter on fire, but a bag of clothes up against a home.

The fire department said the fire caused about $5,000 damage to the home.

The SFD responded to a fire on Howell Avenue Sunday morning. (Saskatoon Fire Department)