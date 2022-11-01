Smoking on school property leads to assault charges for Timmins teen

A young person in Timmins who was smoking on school property is accused of assaulting two students and two staff members who told him to butt out.

In a news release, the Timmins Police Service said the incident took place Oct. 28.

“Upon being advised that such activity is prohibited on school grounds, the young person, in an unprovoked manner, proceeded to assault two male students in sequence,” police said.

“(That was) followed by an assault on two school administrative officials who attended to quell the situation.”

Police arrived soon after and found the 16-year-old suspect not far from the scene. The teen is now charged with four counts of assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused remains in police custody for the purposes of a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.