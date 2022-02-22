Smoky bedpan heater fills section of Sudbury hospital's emergency department with smoke

A smoky bedpan heater caused some minor issues at Health Sciences North's emergency department Tuesday morning.

HSN spokesperson Jason Turnbull said in an email the bedpan device in the ED overheated and began emitting smoke.

That caused "some smoke to fill a section of our ED," Turnbull said.

"Our teams took immediate action to contain the smoke and ventilate the area. While a few patients were moved to another part of the ED for safety purposes, there were no injuries."

The ED continues to operate as usual, he added, "and is a safe place for patients to come for urgent care."

"Our thanks to Greater Sudbury Fire Services for their quick response to the call this morning and to our teams for their quick action."