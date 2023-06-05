Smoky conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday

Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.

A special air quality statement is in effect for the region cautioning residents of the effects of wildfire smoke over the next couple of days.

"Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality will persist through the day today and possibly through Tuesday for some areas," Environment Canada says.

"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke, the weather agency says.

There's also a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 km/h expected before tapering off. Monday's high is 23.

Smoke will continue to be present in the area on Tuesday with increasing cloudiness in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday's high is 21.

Showers are also possible on Wednesday with a high of 20.