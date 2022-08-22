Air quality statement lifted after smoky morning in Edmonton area
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A special air quality statement was issued for the Edmonton area Monday morning.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at seven out of 10, a high risk, in the morning.
According to Environment Canada, strenuous activities outdoors should be reduced or rescheduled when the AQHI is that high. Children and the elderly are most at risk, along with people who have lung conditions.
The special air quality ended at 3 p.m. when the AQHI dropped to a three.
Alberta Wildfire says the haze in the area is due to wildfires in Alberta and B.C. There are 62 active wildfires in Alberta, three considered out of control.
Environment Canada predicts the AQHI will drop to a three - low risk on Tuesday.
