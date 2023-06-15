Smoky conditions in Ottawa may continue into the weekend

A blanket of smoke and haze once again covers Ottawa, as smoke moves into the national capital region from wildfires burning in Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may continue into the weekend for some locations," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke."

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index monitors the level of air pollution. At 3 a.m., the air quality for Ottawa was 5 – 'moderate risk.' The index warns the air quality will deteriorate to 7 'high risk' on Friday and be a 6 - 'moderate risk' on Saturday.

When wildfire smoke created hazy orange skies in Ottawa last week, the air quality index reached 10+.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for Gatineau due to high levels of air pollution caused by the forest fires in Quebec. The air quality index in Gatineau is 'poor' at 9 a.m., according to the weather agency.

There are also smog warnings are in place in the Low-Wakefield area, Maniwaki, Lièvre River and Papineau.

Ottawa Forecast

Friday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 27.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and early this evening, and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Skies will clear by Saturday morning and the overnight low will be 12 C.

Expect increasing cloudiness throughout the day on Saturday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

The forecast high is 22 C. Showers will begin Saturday evening and the overnight low will be 14 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.