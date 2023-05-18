Smoky conditions remain in much of Alberta with continued heat, dryness expected
Special air quality statements from Environment Canada continue to cover most of Alberta as smoky air blankets much of the province.
The number of wildfire evacuees in Alberta has dropped after residents of the town of Drayton Valley, about 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, were recently allowed to return home.
However, roughly 12,000 people remain forced from their homes.
Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires in Alberta are threatening nine First Nations communities, while nine others are identified to be "on watch" for threat of wildfire.
Of the 92 active wildfires in the province as of Wednesday evening, 26 were listed as out of control.
There are more than 2,500 people fighting the wildfires in Alberta, including support from across Canada, the Armed Forces and the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.
